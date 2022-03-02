Virat Kohli on cusp of joining Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid & Co. in elite list in historic 100th Test

Virat Kohli is set to play his 100th Test when India lock horns with the Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka, which gets underway on March 04 (Friday) in Mohali. Ahead of the historic Test for the former captain, Kohli is set to enter an elite batting list.

If Kohli scores 38, or more, runs in the first Test, the 33-year-old will join an elite list of batters to have scaled the 8,000-run mark in Test cricket. Among Indians, he will join the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag (32nd overall). In addition, he will be the fifth-fastest Indian to enter the 8,000-run club after Tendulkar (154 innings), Dravid (158 innings), Sehwag (160 innings), and Gavaskar (166 innings).

Kohli is also set to be the 13th Indian to play 100 Tests, a list comprising the likes of Tendulkar, Dravid, Gavaskar, Laxman, Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev, Dilip Vengsarkar, Ishant Sharma, Sourav Ganguly and Harbhajan Singh. So far, Kohli has amassed 7,962 runs in 99 Tests at an average of 50.39 along with 27 hundreds and 28 fifties.

In his landmark Test, Kohli will be eager to break his two-year-long century-drought at the international level. His last ton came during the India-Bangladesh home Tests. On the other hand, he was in rollicking form when India last hosted Sri Lanka in three Tests on home soil, in late 2017. Back then, he amassed over 600 runs with two double centuries.

Will Kohli get back to his usual best in the upcoming SL series? Only time will tell...