After intense criticism, BCCI allows 50 percent crowd for Virat Kohli's 100th Test for India

After facing intense criticism from fans for conducting Virat Kohli's 100th Test for Team India behind closed doors at the PCA Stadium in Mohali, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to change its stance. BCCI on Tuesday (March 01) confirmed that fifty per cent crowd will now be allowed at the stadium for the match.

The upcoming first Test of the two-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali will be Kohli's 100th in the whites for Team India. BCCI secretary Jay Shah in a statement confirmed that the fans will be able to witness the historic moment now and that the decision has been taken based on various factors.

"The first Test between India and Sri Lanka to be played at the Punjab Cricket Stadium in Mohali will not be held behind closed doors," said Shah in a statement.

"The decision to allow spectators into the ground is one taken by State Cricketing Associations and in present circumstances, is based on various factors. I have spoken with the PCA office bearers and they have confirmed that cricket fans will be able to witness the historic moment of Virat Kohli playing his 100th Test match," he added.

Earlier, the fans had accused the BCCI of not doing enough to celebrate the monumental occasion for Kohli, who is one of the biggest superstars in world cricket at present. Kohli's love for Test cricket is a secret to none and he is also the most successful Indian Test skipper of all time.

Fans had taken to Twitter and other social media platforms to express their anger against the BCCI over the decision to now allow fans for Mohali Test, especially when the last two T20Is of the recently-concluded T20I series between India and Sri Lanka were played with crowd at the HPSCA Stadium in Dharamshala.

Shah said he is also looking forward to seeing Kohli take the field in his 100th Test for India and wished the star batter well for the game. The BCCI secretary said it was an occasion for the fans to savour. Earlier, the Punjab Cricket Association had said it is not allowing fans for the game after a directive from the BCCI.

"I am really looking forward to Virat Kohli's 100th Test and wish our champion cricketer the very best. This is an occasion for our fans to savour. May he continue to represent the country in many more matches to come," said Shah.

Kohli, who has played 99 Tests for India so far in his international career, has 7962 runs to his name at an average of 50.39 in the longest format.