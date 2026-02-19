/Vinicius Jr racial abuse case: Real Madrid submit 'all available evidence' to UEFA

In the latest development in the racial abuse of Vinicius Jr, Real Madrid has submitted “all available evidence” to the UEFA (European football’s governing body) as of Thursday (Feb 19). Vinicius Jr, runners-up in the Ballon d’Or in 2024, was alleged to have been racially abused in their Champions League Playoff clash between Real Madrid and Benfica. In the wake of the incident, UEFA has launched an investigation into the matter as Real Madrid submitted their side of evidence.

Tuesday's first leg of the knockout phase play-off tie in Lisbon was stopped for 10 minutes after Vinicius told the referee Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni had called him a "monkey" during a confrontation.

The Argentine midfielder, who covered his mouth during the argument after Vinicius had celebrated a goal dancing in front of the home fans, denies the allegation.

UEFA announced on Wednesday it would investigate "allegations of discriminatory behaviour" as a furore broke out, with teammates rushing to back Vinicius, who has repeatedly suffered racist abuse since joining Real in 2018.

Real Madrid has submitted all available evidence to UEFA regarding the incidents during the Benfica game, which witnessed "unacceptable episodes of racism", the club said in a statement.

"Real Madrid appreciates the unanimous support, backing, and affection that our player Vinicius Jr. has received from all areas of the global football community."

Benfica issued a statement on Wednesday backing Prestianni and speaking of a "defamation campaign" against him, while manager Jose Mourinho questioned Vinicius's celebration.

It will now interesting to see what happens next with the second leg set to take place next week.