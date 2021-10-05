[VIDEO] SRH pacer Umran Malik gets emotional as family members send special message for him after impressive IPL debut

It's a dream for thousands of young and budding cricketers across the country to get a chance to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL). One of the best T20 leagues in the world, IPL has over the years provided the stage for several youngsters to rub shoulders with the best in the business and make a name for themselves.

IPL 2021 has been no different as a number of youngsters have been impressing with their performances in the league. The latest youngster to catch the attention of many was Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Umran Malik, who made his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday.

It was an excellent debut for Malik, who impressed with sheer pace and skills. He bowled consistently at a good pace and went on to clock 151.03 kmph in his very first over to set the record for the fastest ball bowled by an Indian bowler so far this season.

Following his debut, Malik, who hails from Jammu & Kashmir,recieved a special message from his family members. The 21-year-old was seen getting emotional as he watched the video message from his family members along with his SRH teammates after the game against KKR. SRH shared a video of the pacer's reaction on social media.

The post recieved a lot of congratulatory messages from all corners. Former SRH captain and star batsman David Warner also dropped a comment for Malik and wrote, “So beautiful this awesome to see."

England batsman Jonny Bairstow, who is also a part of the SRH squad but pulled out of the second leg of IPL 2021, also congratulated the 21-year-old Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler. “This is what it’s all about! huge congratulations,” he wrote.

Malik finished with figures of 0/27 in his four overs against KKR on his debut and bowled as many as 11 out of his 24 legal deliveries over 145 kmph to showcase his talent on the biggest stage. SRH are out of the race for playoffs but have two games remaining in the competition. Malik will be hopeful of picking up his maiden wicket in the IPL if he gets a chance in the next two games.