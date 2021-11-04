Video: Ravindra Jadeja's reaction goes viral after unsuccessful catch attempt; netizens hail his athleticism

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who is known for his top-class fielding, displayed yet another show of outstanding athleticism to mesmerise his fans during the India vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match on Wednesday (November 3).

India produced an exemplary performance to register a 66-run win against Afghanistan in order to stay alive in the tournament after losing their previous two matches against Pakistan and New Zealand.

Thanks to blazing knocks by the Indian openers Rohit Sharma (74) and KL Rahul (69) India posted a total of 210 runs on the board. The bowlers then impressed with their spells as Afghanistan scored 144-7 in 20 overs.

Besides batting and bowling, fielding was also excellent with Jadeja's effort in the 19th over becoming one of the memorable moments of the match. During pacer Mohammed Shami's last over of the match, Afghanistan's Karim Janat tried to hit big, but didn't connect it properly as the ball went high.

It was Jadeja who sprinted and made a superhuman-like dive to take almost the catch of the tournament but it was given "not out" after on-field umpires referred it to the third umpire.

Jadeja was looking confident and teammates were also congratulating him but the umpires were not sure and referred the decision upstairs for better clarity. Despite the decision, netizens praised Jadeja for his brilliance. The final decision came after playing the clip several times in slow-motion from different angles.

The issue was whether the ball has touched the turf. Jadeja, who didn't look happy, and skipper Virat Kohli's reaction went viral as it appeared that both the players couldn't believe that it was "not out".

Watch Jadeja and Kohli's reaction here:

During the post-match presentation, Kohli said, "T20 cricket is a very instinctive game, in batting, bowling and decision-making. We do make decisions on the go. Top three is mostly settled unless situations like today when the openers batted all the way through and the power-hitters were ready."

"We don’t always decide early to go hard, but we do back ourselves and when we do get going, we know what we can do," Kohli added.