Veteran WWE wrestler Rey Mysterio to be inducted into the 2023 Hall of Fame

On the latest episode of SmackDown Live, WWE announced veteran Rey Mysterio will be inducted into the 2023 Hall of Fame. Arguably the greatest masked wrestler in the history of this industry, Mysterio is the first one this year who will be entering the HOF class during the induction ceremony that will take place in Los Angeles, Hollywood on March 30th, one night before Night 1 of WrestleMania 39.

Mysterio, whose real name is Oscar Gutierrez, has been wrestling as a professional since he was 14. Winner of the 2006 Men’s Royal Rumble, Rey has won over 20 titles (23 championships, to be precise) between WWE and WCW.

The 48-year-old Mysterio is a former WWE Champion and has even remained the World Heavyweight Champion on two occasions in the past. He is also a WWE ‘Grand Slam’ champion, meaning he has won all the notable titles that are there to win in this promotion. Besides these, the 5-foot-6, 175-pound wrestler has also won Cruiserweight Championship five times in WCW and three times in WWE.

Meanwhile, just when Rey entered the ring to express his gratitude for getting inducted into the 2023 Hall of Fame, the heel faction of The Judgement Day interrupted him with all eyes staring Rey’s son Dominic Mysterio, who is also likely to be Rey’s opponent at WrestleMania 39. Not only Dominic was booed on his way to the ring, he even disrespected his father’s accomplishment early on.

