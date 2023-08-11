Veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan ‘shocked’ to miss out on Asian Games call-up, admits being happy for Ruturaj

Veteran India batter Shikhar Dhawan admits being shocked to miss out on Asian Games 2023 call-up. A prolific run-getter at the top of the order, Dhawan said he was hoping for a return to the side, but despite missing out, he is happy for Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was named captain for the tournament that starts on September 23.

Dhawan, who last played for India in December 2022, until this time, was the preferred stand-in captain every time first-team players got rested for any series. Having missed out on making the cut this time, Dhawan expressed his disappointment over the same but remains optimistic about an India call-up soon.

Speaking with the PTI, Dhawan said he expected to get picked in the squad for the Asian Games. As he accepts the selectors' call to overlook him for reasons unknown to the him and the fans, Dhawan admitted to being happy for Ruturaj Gaikwad and the young squad.

"When my name was not there, I was a bit shocked. But, then, I was like they have a different thought process, you just have to accept it," Dhawan to PTI. "Happy that Rutu [Gaikwad] will lead the side. All the young boys are there, I am sure they will do well."

Staying fit is still a priority for Dhawan

India’s finest batter in ICC tournaments since 2013, Dhawan said he continues to work on his fitness should an India return is on the cards.

"I will be ready, of course. That is why I keep myself fit. There is always a chance whether it is 1% or 20%.

"I still enjoy training, and I still enjoy the game; these are the things in my control. Whatever decision is made, I respect that.

Adding he is yet to speak with any national selector, Dhawan said he keeps going to NCA for his training – something he enjoys.

"I have not spoken to any selector [about my future]. I keep going to National Cricket Academy [in Bengaluru]. I enjoy my time there, the facilities are great. NCA has shaped my career, and I am grateful for it."

Known to be optimistic and grateful at heart, Dhawan echoed his true feelings, saying he is in a happy space. Dhawan, who also captains Punjab Kings in the IPL, wishes to lift the trophy with the franchise next year.

"I am in a very happy state of mind. I am very blessed to have such an amazing career and contribute to the Indian team.

"At this stage, you go year by year. Physically I am very fit and I have an IPL to win for Punjab Kings. Hopefully, we can do that next year," Dhawan said.

Indian Men’s Team Squad for Asian Games 2023 –

Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk)