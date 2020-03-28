Venus Williams hosts exercise session with alcohol bottles on Instagram during quarantine; Serena Williams, Amy Schumer joins

With the sporting world coming to a grinding halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sportspersons have taken to social media platforms to interact with their fans, followers and friends as almost the entire world continues to remain in lockdown to fight against the deadly virus.

Tennis star Venus Williams was joined by her sister Serena, and stand-up comedian and actress Amy Schumer on photo-blogging platform Instagram as the troika held a live session on Friday for a workout consisting of lifting bottles of alcohol as weights.

“I do this anyway,” Schumer cracked as she squatted with some alcohol bottles. “When we go low, the champagne goes high,” she continued as thousands watched the trio have fun in a bid to keep themselves fit.

ALSO READ: English football chiefs set for 'difficult' coronavirus decisions

Schumer also joked that tequila is “good for calf raises,” and tilted a bottle of wine toward her mouth, saying, “Practice for what you do at night. It’s how I keep myself in mediocre shape.”

The Instagram live session was held on Friday and witnessed epic banter between the trio. While everyone continues to remain in lockdown while self-isolating themselves to curb the spread of COVID-19, Schumer, when asked about wellness tips said: “Hopefully you have some edibles. And that’s kind of the best we can hope for.”

ALSO READ: 'I struggled to breathe:' Dybala reveals coronavirus nightmare

Serena’s daughter, Alexis Olympia, and Schumer’s baby son, Gene, made cameos.

Meanwhile, all the sporting tournaments and events have been either cancelled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the biggest among them being the Tokyo Olympics 2020 which was shifted to 2021.

