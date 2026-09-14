/Varun Chakravarthy suffers fresh injury setback, ruled out of remaining Afghanistan T20Is

In a massive blow to India, ace spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20I series against Afghanistan with a side strain, a BCCI source close to the information confirmed. Varun, 35, played the series opener at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday (Sep 13), which India won by seven wickets. The former top-ranked T20I bowler returned with figures of 1/16 in his four overs, having not conceded any boundaries.

"Yes, Varun has been ruled out. He is out of the series. It is a fresh injury," a BCCI source confirmed to The Times of India (TOI).

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Varun last featured during India’s away tour of the UK in July this year. Part of the T20I squad, Varun played the first three matches before a hamstring injury ruled him out of the remainder of the tour. Varun missed all T20 action after that before being declared fit for the three-match series against Afghanistan.

Earlier, Varun also reflected on his hamstring injury, saying, "This is actually my first-ever muscle injury. So all of my injuries have been impact injuries and other accidents that have happened on the field.”

Moreover, his injury came at a time when the Indian men’s team competition at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, is scheduled to start in the next two weeks. Part of the squad for the tournament, Varun’s fresh injury puts his participation at the Asian Games in limbo, as he returns to BCCI's Centre of Excellence for recovery.

Although the BCCI hasn’t named his replacement yet, Ravi Bishnoi is already part of the T20I squad for the Afghanistan series and the 2026 Asian Games.

India and Afghanistan will face off in the second T20I at the same venue on Tuesday (Sep 15) and the final one two days later on Thursday (Sep 17).