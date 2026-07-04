/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes India's youngest debutant, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar's record

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has etched his name into cricket history by becoming the youngest male player to represent India in international cricket. The Bihar prodigy made his debut in the second T20I against England at Old Trafford in Manchester, at just 15 years and 99 days. With this milestone, Sooryavanshi surpasses the long-standing record held by Sachin Tendulkar, who was 16 years and 205 days old when he made his Test debut against Pakistan in Karachi in 1989.

Before the match, Sooryavanshi received his India cap from Tilak Varma and was included in the playing XI in place of senior opener Sanju Samson, opening the innings alongside Abhishek Sharma.



Sooryavanshi’s journey to the international stage has been nothing short of extraordinary. The left-handed batter from Bihar first came into the spotlight when he made his Ranji Trophy debut at the age of 12, announcing himself as one of India’s brightest young prospects.

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His career gathered momentum after the Rajasthan Royals signed him ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League. At just 14, he stunned the cricketing world by smashing a 35-ball century against the Gujarat Titans, becoming the youngest centurion in men’s T20 cricket.

The following year, Sooryavanshi further cemented his reputation as a once-in-a-generation talent. He captained India to the Under-19 World Cup title in early 2026, producing a commanding century in the final. He then enjoyed a sensational IPL campaign, finishing as the tournament’s highest run-scorer to claim the Orange Cap while also being named the Most Valuable Player.

His remarkable performances across domestic and franchise cricket left the selectors with little choice but to fast-track him into the senior national side, culminating in a historic international debut at just 15 years of age.

Youngest players to debut for India in international cricket