/History at Old Trafford: 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi makes India debut in 2nd T20I; check playing XIs

The 15-year-old teen prodigy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has made his India debut during the 2nd T20I against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday (Jul 4). Almost a week after India began the UK tour with its regular T20I openers, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, the management brought in Sooryavanshi at the top. His India debut also marks a historic moment in Indian cricket as he becomes the youngest Indian men’s player to play at 15 years and 99 days. Indian captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first.

Meanwhile, the hosts, England, also made a couple of changes to their playing XI, bringing in uncapped seamer Josh Tongue and Jofra Archer for the second T20I.

Check out the playing XIs –

India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue

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Here’s what the two captains said at the toss -

Shreyas Iyer, Indian Captain: “You've seen him (Sooryavanshi) in the past couple of months. How he takes on bowlers shows his confidence. No pressure to play him. He deserves the spot. He doesn't take pressure at all. He's unflinching, good to have him around. He's aware of what'll come in these matches. He's got a calm demeanour; the way he bats in the nets shows what sort of character he is. The competition for spots is high, game after game, with the talent India has provided in the last two years.”



Harry Brook, England Captain: “We'd have had a bat as well. It was an awesome day here when we posted 304 vs SA. Won't do it today unless they put up 300. Jof (Archer) coming back in is strong, Tongue's kicked the door down too. They're skilful bowlers with good slower balls, nail yorkers and a length. Done some homework on Vaibhav, we have some tactical decisions. Just a matter of executing now.”



Meanwhile, all eyes will be on the debutant, the youngest for India in this format and in international cricket, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record (16 years and 205 days). Vaibhav makes his India debut on the back of a stunning IPL 2026, his second season in this cash-rich league.



Opening for the Rajasthan Royals, Vaibhav smashed 776 runs this season, including a hundred and five fifties, and finished with the most runs by a batter. He won the Orange Cap and four other IPL accolades in a historic feat, later earning his maiden senior men’s team call-up for the UK tour and the Asian Games.

