/From Cricket to Tennis Court: Sooryavanshi joins Yuvraj, Abhishek for men’s Wimbledon final

Teen batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has joined the likes of veteran Yuvraj Singh and his India teammates Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma for the men’s Wimbledon final at the Centre Court on Sunday (Jul 12). Just a day after India lost the fifth and final T20I against England in Southampton, India’s T20I stars spent time watching Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev in the summit clash at the All-England Club. All were decked up in two-piece suits, with Vaibhav wearing a black suit and Abhishek and Yuvraj donning light and dusky brown suits, respectively.

"I'm here to watch the final match and see what the experience is like, watching live and observing how players perform in the finals. It should be a great experience," Vaibhav said during an interview with Wimbledon.

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Vaibhav Picks his Tennis Idol

At 15 years old, Vaibhav revealed Novak Djokovic as his idol in tennis. Expressing sheer inclination towards Djokovic, who suffered a straight-set defeat at the hands of Sinner in the semifinal, and former Clay Court King, Rafael Nadal, Vaibhav said, "I used to watch Nadal and Djokovic a lot. I really like Djokovic, but those were the two players I followed the most.”



Upon being asked to choose a doubles partner, Vaibhav took no time in picking Abhishek.



"I will go with Abhishek bhaiya. He is my opening partner in international cricket. I really enjoy batting with him a lot, so I will choose him as my doubles tennis partner as well,” he said.

Abhishek Sharma, on the other hand, also shared his experience of watching a Wimbledon final.



"It was actually one of my dreams to come to Wimbledon. And to be here on finals day makes it even more special. I am just going to enjoy the match and soak it all in. I always looked up to Rafael Nadal. He is a lefty like me, and one of the most successful left-handed players in tennis history. His work ethic, his attitude, and the way he dominated the sport for so many years – he is definitely someone I admire,” Abhishek said while speaking to JioStar.

Meanwhile, all three will now depart for India following the conclusion of the five-match T20I series, which India lost 0-4, with the first game getting washed out.

