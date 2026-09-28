/USA wins 11th consecutive Presidents Cup with 17-13 win over Internationals

The United States made a stunning rally to capture an 11th consecutive Presidents Cup on Sunday, defeating the Internationals 17-13 in a victory dedicated to US President Donald Trump. Jacob Bridgeman secured the clinching point at Medinah Country Club by sinking a four-foot par putt at the 18th hole to defeat Australian Min Woo Lee 1-up.

"I'm just so damn proud of this team," US captain Brandt Snedeker said. "All these guys, they fought for each other. They fought for this country. They fought for this team."

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Snedeker said Trump -- who visited the Chicago-area course for Sunday's final day -- should take credit for the win.

"He told me (he) was going to bring some energy today for you guys. You guys need it," Snedeker said. "And I told him if we did this, he gets all the credit. So thank you, President Trump."

The Americans improved to 14-1-1 in the biennial rivalry after trailing 10.5-7.5 entering 12 concluding singles matches, the Internationals poised to end a 28-year win drought but failing.

"It was on a knife edge all day," Internationals captain Geoff Ogilvy of Australia said. "It's a very difficult thing to beat the US in singles in the US. They all played great."

The Americans had nine wins and a draw on the final day.

"I don't think I'd do anything differently," Ogilvy said. "It sort of drifted the wrong way all day."

The non-European side's lone win was in 1998 at Australia with a shared trophy at South Africa in 2003.

The Americans, boasting eight of the world's 11 top-ranked golfers, won on the same suburban Chicago layout where Europe took the 2012 Ryder Cup with the famed "Miracle at Medinah" fightback.

"These guys never lost faith," Snedeker said. "I told the guys last night that funny stuff happens here. Medinah's got a history of funny things happening, and sure enough, they went out there and played their asses off. I'm so damn proud of those guys."

Drama built with every match and ended with Bridgeman, who won his second PGA Tour title last week, falling behind for the first time with a bogey at 15 only to win 16 and 18 with pars.

"It was the coolest moment," he said. "I felt like I held in my emotions all day. To let it out on the last hole is pretty sweet."

Cameron Young secured the first US point, beating Japan's Ryo Hisatsune 3&2. He won holes 11-13 for his first lead and made a 32-foot birdie putt at 16 to win.

Justin Thomas, 0-3 in Cup singles, won the first four holes and never trailed in beating Canada's Corey Conners 5&3, sinking a 15-foot birdie putt at 15 to win.

South Korea's Tom Kim answered with a 3&2 victory over reigning US Open champion Wyndham Clark.

"I was second off. I really felt it was a responsibility to put a point up," said Kim, who will fly to Japan for the Asian Games.

Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler, 3-1 this week, birdied five of the first 10 holes and never trailed in beating Colombian Nico Echavarria 2&1.

South Korean Im Sung-jae rattled in birdies on four of the last six holes to beat Sam Burns 3&1, while Chris Gotterup beat South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout 1-up.

The Americans seized a 13.5-12.5 lead when Patrick Cantlay edged Australian Adam Scott 2&1 and moments later Collin Morikawa beat Japan's Hideki Matsuyama 1-up.

Cantlay was never behind but needed a 57-foot birdie putt at 16 and a seven-foot par putt at 17 to win.

Morikawa tied his match at 15 on a 30-foot birdie putt and won when Matsuyama missed a 15-foot par putt at 18.

"I'm happy about that closing point," Morikawa said. "That was huge."

Jackson Koivun, a 21-year-old rookie, beat South Korean 2-up.