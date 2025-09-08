Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /US Open: Carlos Alcaraz reclaims world No.1 with win over Jannik Sinner as Trump visit delays final

US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz reclaims world No.1 with win over Jannik Sinner as Trump visit delays final

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Sep 08, 2025, 07:11 IST | Updated: Sep 08, 2025, 07:29 IST
US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz reclaims world No.1 with win over Jannik Sinner as Trump visit delays final

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after defeating Italy’s Jannik Sinner during their men's singles final tennis match on day fifteen of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on September 7, 2025.

Story highlights

It's a great feeling... it’s still a dream come true," Alcaraz said after lifting his second US Open trophy

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner in four sets on Sunday (Sep 7) to win the US Open, sealing his sixth Grand Slam title and reclaiming the world number one ranking in a final overshadowed by the presence of US President Donald Trump. The 22-year-old Spaniard won 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, avenging his Wimbledon loss to Sinner and ending the Italian's 27-match hard-court Slam winning streak. "It's a great feeling... It’s still a dream come true," Alcaraz said after lifting his second US Open trophy.

Also read | Trump to attend US Open final, but here's a twist, 'broadcasters asked to...'

Alcaraz vs Sinner

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Alcaraz has now beaten Sinner in seven of their past eight meetings, including June’s French Open final, tightening his grip on what many see as tennis's defining rivalry. Between them, the two have split the last eight Grand Slam titles.

Sinner admitted Alcaraz had the edge. "I tried my best today. I couldn't do more," he said, adding, "I felt like he was doing everything slightly better today."

"He raised his level when he had to... He played better than me today."

Trending Stories

The result extends a historic drought — no man has defended the US Open crown since Roger Federer's run from 2004 to 2008.

Also read | US Open, Sinner vs Alcaraz Preview: Eyes on the prize in final slam of 2025

Donald Trump at the US Open

The night drew a celebrity-studded crowd, including Bruce Springsteen, Michael Douglas, Stephen Curry and Tommy Hilfiger, but it was Donald Trump who stole the show.

Trump’s appearance delayed the start by 30 minutes due to heightened security, with the 23,000-seat Arthur Ashe Stadium only three-quarters full at first serve. "As a result of the security measures in place, and to ensure that fans have additional time to get to their seats, we have pushed the start time of today’s match to 2:30 pm ET," said the US Open.

The US president drew a mixed reception from the crowd, cheered on entry, but booed when shown again on the big screen.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Share on twitter

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist with over four years of experience, currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at WION. She writes on a variety of topics, including US and Indian p...Read More

Trending Topics