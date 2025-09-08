US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz reclaims world No.1 with win over Jannik Sinner as Trump visit delays final

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner in four sets on Sunday (Sep 7) to win the US Open, sealing his sixth Grand Slam title and reclaiming the world number one ranking in a final overshadowed by the presence of US President Donald Trump. The 22-year-old Spaniard won 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, avenging his Wimbledon loss to Sinner and ending the Italian's 27-match hard-court Slam winning streak. "It's a great feeling... It’s still a dream come true," Alcaraz said after lifting his second US Open trophy.

Alcaraz vs Sinner

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Alcaraz has now beaten Sinner in seven of their past eight meetings, including June’s French Open final, tightening his grip on what many see as tennis's defining rivalry. Between them, the two have split the last eight Grand Slam titles.

Sinner admitted Alcaraz had the edge. "I tried my best today. I couldn't do more," he said, adding, "I felt like he was doing everything slightly better today."

"He raised his level when he had to... He played better than me today."

The result extends a historic drought — no man has defended the US Open crown since Roger Federer's run from 2004 to 2008.

Donald Trump at the US Open

The night drew a celebrity-studded crowd, including Bruce Springsteen, Michael Douglas, Stephen Curry and Tommy Hilfiger, but it was Donald Trump who stole the show.

Trump’s appearance delayed the start by 30 minutes due to heightened security, with the 23,000-seat Arthur Ashe Stadium only three-quarters full at first serve. "As a result of the security measures in place, and to ensure that fans have additional time to get to their seats, we have pushed the start time of today’s match to 2:30 pm ET," said the US Open.