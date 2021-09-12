US Open 2021, men's singles final, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev?

World number one Novak Djokovic will take on Russian ace Daniil Medvedev in the finals of the US Open on Monday at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Serbian star is just one win away from scripting history as he will overtake Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer to become the 21-time Grand Slam champion. If Novak wins this clash, it will be his fourth US Open win. He is also looking to complete the first men’s singles calendar-year Grand Slam since Rod Laver in 1969.

“We all know what Novak is chasing,” Medvedev said. “The only thing I can do is try to play my best.” Medvedev, who lost to Djokovic in this year’s Australian Open final, trails Zverev 5-4 in their all-time rivalry and trails Djokovic 5-3.

Here's everything you need to know as far as live coverage of the match is concerned:

When will the US Open 2021 men's singles final be played?

The US Open 2021 men's singles final will take place on Monday, 13 September.

What time will the US Open 2021 men's singles final start?

Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev match will start at 1.30 am IST.

Where will the US Open 2021 men's singles final be played?

The US Open 2021 men's singles final will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens, New York City.

Where can I watch the US Open 2021 men's singles final on television?

You can watch the US Open 2021 men's singles final on Star Sports Select 1/Select 1HD and Star Sports Select 2/Select 2HD in India.

Where can I watch the US Open 2021 men's singles final online?

The live streaming of the US Open 2021 men's singles final in India will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.