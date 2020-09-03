US Open 2020, Sumit Nagal vs Dominic Thiem Live Streaming: When and where to watch Nagal vs Thiem?

Rising Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal is all set to lock horns with world no. three Dominic Thiem in the second round of ongoing US Open 2020 in New York. After successfully defeating local boy Bradley Kahn in the first round of US Open 2020, Nagal became the first Indian to record in a win at the singles event at the US Open since Somdev Devvarman in 2013.

Nagal dominated the opening match against Klahn as he won the match 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 as the Indian star impressed the pundits with his rallies and returns. His quick running on court was also highlighted by many as one of the strengths in his game.

When is the US Open 2020 second-round match between Sumit Nagal and Dominic Thiem?

The US Open 2020 second-round match between Sumit Nagal and Dominic Thiem will be played on Thursday, September 3, 2020.

Where is the US Open 2020 second-round match between Sumit Nagal and Dominic Thiem match being played?

The US Open 2020 second-round match between Sumit Nagal and Dominic Thiem will be played at Arthur Ashe Stadium, New York, USA.

What time is the US Open 2020 second-round match between Sumit Nagal and Dominic Thiem?

The US Open 2020 second-round match between Sumit Nagal and Dominic Thiem will start at 10.45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the US Open 2020 second-round match between Sumit Nagal and Dominic Thiem?

The US Open 2020 second-round match between Sumit Nagal and Dominic Thiem will broadcast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2.

Where can I live stream the US Open 2020 second-round match between Sumit Nagal and Dominic Thiem?

The live streaming of US Open second-round match between Sumit Nagal and Dominic Thiem will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

