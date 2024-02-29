UPW vs GG- WPL 2024: UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants playing XI, pitch, weather report | All you need to know

WPL 2024- UPW vs GG: UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants will clash in Match 8 of the ongoing Women’s Premier League. The match is slated for Friday (Mar 1) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Following two consecutive defeats, UPW, led by Alyssa Healy, showcased a stellar performance against the formidable Mumbai Indians women's team, despite the absence of their regular captain, Harmanpreet Kaur. With an impressive bowling display, MI Women were restricted to 161 after the completion of the innings.

In reply, riding on the exploits of the young Indian batter Kiran Navgire’s 57 and finisher Grace Harris’ unbeaten 38, UPW chased down the target in just 16.3 overs. Gujarat Giants’ woes lie in their inconsistent batting performances in both matches.

WPL 2024- UPW vs GG: Probable playing XI

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney (c & wk), Veda Krishnamurthy, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Lea Tahuhu, Meghna Singh.

WPL 2024- UPW vs GG: Pitch report

The short boundaries and high altitude of the Chinnaswamy stadium make it an absolute heaven for batters in the limited-overs format. Many big scores have been posted and chased down with immense ease.

WPL 2024- UPW vs GG: Weather report

The weather at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will remain decent with no chance of rain. The minimum temperature will settle close to 20 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will hover around 31 degrees Celsius, as per AccuWeather. The wind speed at the venue will be 16 km/h with 33 per cent humidity.

WPL 2024- UPW vs GG: Live streaming details

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match:

WPL 2024-UPW vs GG: When is the UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match?

The Match 8 of Women's Premier League 2024 between UPW vs GG will take place on Friday, March 1.

WPL 2024-UPW vs GG: Where is the UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match?

The Match 8 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between UPW vs GG will take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024-UPW vs GG: At what time will the UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match start?

The Match 8 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between UPW vs GG will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

WPL 2024-UPW vs GG: When and where to watch the live streaming of the UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match?

The Match 8 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between UPW vs GG will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

WPL 2024-UPW vs GG: How to watch the live telecast of UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match?

The Match 8 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between UPW vs GG will be telecast live on the Sports 18 network.

WPL 2024- UPW vs GG: Full squads

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell (withdrawn, replaced by Chamari Athapaththu), Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Danni Wyatt, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Trisha Poojitha, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Lauren Cheatle, Kathryn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan