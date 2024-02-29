WPL 2024, RCBW vs DCW Match Preview: Smriti Mandhana & Co. aim to remain unbeaten

Match 7 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 edition will see the Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCBW) host the Delhi Capitals Women (DCW) at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday (Feb 29). Both sides are coming into this contest on the back of comfortable wins, hence, the clash is expected to go down to the wire.

Talking about the RCBW, they have moved past their last season's horrors with two back-to-back wins to kickoff the second edition in style. While they clinched a thriller versus UPW, by two runs, Bengaluru-based team thrashed the Gujarat Giants (GG) by eight wickets in pursuit of 108 to remain unbeaten in the season. Meanwhile, the DC camp -- who ended as the runners-up last season -- lost a thriller to Mumbai Indians (MI) in the season-opener but thrashed UP Warriorz (UPW) by nine wickets in their next outing, chasing 130.

Both sides' big guns have performed so far with Delhi's dashing opener Shafali Verma and captain Meg Lanning striking half-centuries against the Warriorz whereas Mandhana, S Meghana and Ellyse Perry were amongst the runs versus the Giants. Hence, a lot of fireworks can be expected on the 22-yard cricket strip this evening. Toss will hold a crucial factor as the wickets used are now being sluggish in the first-half before turning good while chasing.