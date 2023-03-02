UNMISSABLE! Kohli's reaction goes viral after Umesh hits a massive six on Day 1 of Indore Test - WATCH

Day 1 of the third and penultimate Test versus Australia didn't go as planned for Team India. After Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first, India only managed a paltry 109 in 33.2 overs. In reply, Australia went to stumps at 156 for 4, with an overall lead of 47, with Ravindra Jadeja claiming all four scalps. With the bat, Rohit, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat, Axar Patel and Umesh Yadav got starts but the latter entertained the spectators with his 13-ball 17, including two big sixes.

During Umesh's cameo, he ensured India reached the triple-figure mark with his big hits and also equalled Kohli in terms of total sixes hit in red-ball format (24). During his 24th six, Umesh lit up the Indian dressing room when he swept Todd Murphy and sent the ball into the stands. Here's how Kohli reacted to Umesh's big hit:

With his 13-ball 17, Umesh equalled Kohli in the list of most sixes in the purest format and also surpassed former all-rounder-cum-head coach Ravi Shastri's tally (22).

Here's the list of the top 5 six-hitters for India in Tests:

Virender Sehwag - 91

MS Dhoni - 78

Sachin Tendulkar - 69

Rohit Sharma - 68

Kapil Dev - 61