UNMISSABLE! Kohli's reaction goes viral after Umesh hits a massive six on Day 1 of Indore Test - WATCH
Story highlights
IND vs AUS: During Day 1 of the Indore Test, Umesh Yadav entertained the spectators with his sparkling knock. Here's a viral video of Virat Kohli's reaction to one of Umesh's big hits -
Day 1 of the third and penultimate Test versus Australia didn't go as planned for Team India. After Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first, India only managed a paltry 109 in 33.2 overs. In reply, Australia went to stumps at 156 for 4, with an overall lead of 47, with Ravindra Jadeja claiming all four scalps. With the bat, Rohit, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat, Axar Patel and Umesh Yadav got starts but the latter entertained the spectators with his 13-ball 17, including two big sixes.
During Umesh's cameo, he ensured India reached the triple-figure mark with his big hits and also equalled Kohli in terms of total sixes hit in red-ball format (24). During his 24th six, Umesh lit up the Indian dressing room when he swept Todd Murphy and sent the ball into the stands. Here's how Kohli reacted to Umesh's big hit:
kohlii 💖💖💖 pic.twitter.com/Epyp37gKm9— rea (@reaadubey) March 1, 2023
With his 13-ball 17, Umesh equalled Kohli in the list of most sixes in the purest format and also surpassed former all-rounder-cum-head coach Ravi Shastri's tally (22).
Here's the list of the top 5 six-hitters for India in Tests:
Virender Sehwag - 91
MS Dhoni - 78
Sachin Tendulkar - 69
Rohit Sharma - 68
Kapil Dev - 61
On Day 2, on Thursday (March 02), India started off with a bang with the red cherry. From 156 for 4, Australia was bundled out for a paltry 197 as they only managed to take an 88-run lead in the process. After Jadeja's early wickets, Umesh and R Ashwin chipped in with three scalps each to dismiss the rest of the Aussie batters in a flash. Thus, India have a chance to bounce back in the contest if they bat well in their second essay.