IND vs AUS: Umesh equals Kohli's record, surpasses Shastri in unique list during Day 1 of Indore Test

India had a forgettable day in the park when they locked horns with Australia in the third and penultimate Test, in Indore, on Wednesday (March 01). Opting to bat first, India only managed a paltry 109 in 33.2 overs before Australia went to stumps at 156 for 4, with an overall lead of 47. Only six Indian batters crossed the double digits, including tail-ender Umesh Yadav. Umesh, who featured in the playing XI in place of a rested Md Shami, scored an entertaining 13-ball 17, comprising two sixes, and equalled Virat Kohli in an elite batting list.

With two maximums in his inning, Umesh joined Kohli to become the joint 17th highest six-hitter for India in the longest format of the game (24). In addition, he surpassed former head coach Ravi Shastri's tally (22) in the process.

Top 5 six-hitters for India in Tests:

Virender Sehwag - 91

MS Dhoni - 78

Sachin Tendulkar - 69

Rohit Sharma - 68

Kapil Dev - 61

Umesh has featured in 54 Tests for India. Currently, he is playing his 55th match in whites. So far, he has accounted for 165 scalps and has a total of 454 runs under his belt, with a best of a 10-ball 31 versus South Africa in late 2019. With India being on the back foot at stumps on Day 1 of the Indore Test, Umesh will be desperate to step up with the ball on Day 2 and not allow Australia to take a sizeable lead.

India lead the four-match series 2-0 and another win will take them to the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final.