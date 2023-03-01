ugc_banner

IND vs AUS: Umesh equals Kohli's record, surpasses Shastri in unique list during Day 1 of Indore Test

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 06:13 PM IST

Photograph:(AFP)

Follow Us

Story highlights

IND vs AUS: Umesh Yadav scored an entertaining 13-ball 17 on Day 1 of the third and penultimate Test in Indore. Thus, he equalled Virat Kohli and surpassed former head coach Ravi Shastri in an elite batting list. 

India had a forgettable day in the park when they locked horns with Australia in the third and penultimate Test, in Indore, on Wednesday (March 01). Opting to bat first, India only managed a paltry 109 in 33.2 overs before Australia went to stumps at 156 for 4, with an overall lead of 47. Only six Indian batters crossed the double digits, including tail-ender Umesh Yadav. Umesh, who featured in the playing XI in place of a rested Md Shami, scored an entertaining 13-ball 17, comprising two sixes, and equalled Virat Kohli in an elite batting list. 

With two maximums in his inning, Umesh joined Kohli to become the joint 17th highest six-hitter for India in the longest format of the game (24). In addition, he surpassed former head coach Ravi Shastri's tally (22) in the process. 

Top 5 six-hitters for India in Tests:

Virender Sehwag - 91
MS Dhoni - 78
Sachin Tendulkar - 69
Rohit Sharma - 68
Kapil Dev - 61

Umesh has featured in 54 Tests for India. Currently, he is playing his 55th match in whites. So far, he has accounted for 165 scalps and has a total of 454 runs under his belt, with a best of a 10-ball 31 versus South Africa in late 2019. With India being on the back foot at stumps on Day 1 of the Indore Test, Umesh will be desperate to step up with the ball on Day 2 and not allow Australia to take a sizeable lead.

India lead the four-match series 2-0 and another win will take them to the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final.

 

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

RELATED

Dawid Malan hits ton to help England clinch thriller against Bangladesh

Golf: John Rahm says tussle for top place is 'really interesting'

College Basketball: Duke's Jon Scheyer goes undefeated at home in first season, breaks Coach K's record

Topics