UFC Fight Night Live Streaming: How to watch Emmett vs Topuria LIVE on mobile & TV in India & other countries

UFC Fight Night Live Streaming: United States' Josh Emmett will lock horns with Georgia's Ilia Topuria at the UFC Fight Night on Sunday, June 25. The match will start at 12:30 am GMT+5:30 and will be available for live streaming in several countries, including India. Emmett vs Topuria Featherweight Bout, the main event of UFC Fight Night, will happen at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, United States. Other events include the Women's Flyweight Bout between Amanda Ribas and Maycee Barber. The packed preliminary will also witness nine additional bouts as Myanmar's first UFC athlete, Joshua Van, will debut against Zhalagas Zhumagulov. Furthermore, Japan's undefeated competitor Tatsuro Taira will make his fourth walk to the Octagon to face a test.

Here's everything you need to know about the UFC Fight Night between Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria. UFC Emmett vs Topuria Match Details Date: Sunday, June 25 (Saturday, June 24 in India)

Time: 12:30 AM GMT+5:30 (9 PM IST on June 24 in India)

Venue: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Florida UFC Emmett vs Topuria Match Stats In the main event of UFC Fight Night, former title challenger and current world number 5, Josh Emmett, will square off against the undefeated number 9, Ilia Topuria. Here are the match statistics.

Josh Emmett

Age: 38

Record: 18-3-0

Last Fight: Loss

Country: United States

Height: 5'6"

Weight: 160.00 lb

Reach: 70 in

Ilia Topuria

Age: 26

Record: 13-0-0

Last Fight: Win

Country: Georgia

Height: 5'7"

Weight: 164.00 lb

Reach: 69 in UFC Fight Night Preliminary Card Welterweight: Neil Magny vs Phil Rowe

Flyweight: Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs Joshua Van

Heavyweight: Austen Lane vs Justin Tafa

Welterweight: Randy Brown vs Wellington Turman

Lightweight: Mateusz Rebecki vs Loik Radzhabov

Women's Strawweight: Tabatha Ricci vs Gillian Robertson

Lightweight: Trevor Peek vs Victor Martinez

Featherweight: Jamall Emmers vs Jack Jenkins

Flyweight: Tatsuro Taira vs Kleydson Rodrigue

UFC Fight Night Main Card

Featherweight: Josh Emmett vs Ilia Topuria

Women's Flyweight: Amanda Ribas vs Maycee Barber

Middleweight: Cody Brundage vs Sedriques Dumas

Featherweight: David Onama vs Gabriel Santos

Middleweight: Brendan Allen vs Bruno Silva UFC Fight Night Emmett vs Topuria Live Streaming Details How to watch UFC Fight Night Emmett vs Topuria LIVE in India?

In India, UFC Fight Night at Jacksonville will be available for live streaming on Sony Sports 2 (English) and Sony Sport 3 (Hindi). Sony LIV will also broadcast the UFC Fight Night on June 24 at 9 PM IST.

How to watch UFC Fight Night Emmett vs Topuria LIVE in the United States?

In the United States, ESPN and ESPN+ will telecast the event live. The main card events will also be available on ABC.