UFC 285: Alexa Grasso is the new Flyweight champion; Shavkat Rakhmonov wins main event

UFC 285 co-main and main event: Alexa Grasso (Mexico) dethroned Valentina Shevchenko (Kyrgyzstan) to become the new Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Flyweight Champion. Grasso won the fight by submission (rear-naked choke) in the fourth round. This was the co-main event. In the main event, Shavkat Rakhmonov (Kazakhstan) defeated Geoff Neal (United States) by submission (rear-naked choke).

Co-main event: Valentina Shevchenko vs Alexa Grasso (Flyweight division)

Round 1: The first round of the co-main event begins with Valentina Shevchenko landing a front-head kick, while Alexa Grasso counters with a left-low kick. Shevchenko then executed a spinning elbow strike. The Kyrgyzstani fails to land a left-spinning head kick. The fight continues and Grasso lands a loose right low kick and Shevchenko misses a right question mark kick.

Shevchenko is in trouble as Grasso stuns her with a combination of punches. The Mexican continues to land strikes but Shevchenko comes back with a head kick. Grasso pins Shevchenko to the ground. The first round ends.

Round 2: Shevchenko begins the second round with a beautiful takedown. Grasso fights back with punches and struggles to free herself. Both fighters are back on their feet. Grasso fails to execute a right head kick and Shevchenko counters with a takedown. Time's up and the second round ends.

Round 3: The third round starts and Grasso executes a right head kick. Shevchenko attempts a takedown and then throws a strong left hand. However, Grasso is back on her feet. The Kyrgyzstanian again pins Grasso to the ground and the Mexican attempts a Guillotine choke.

Round 4: The round starts with Valentina Shevchenko failing to land a left-back spinning kick, and Grasso counters with punches and then goes for a takedown attempt. Shevchenko makes a big mistake by landing a spinning kick at Grasso as the Mexican jumps on her back and works her way to a rear-naked choke. Shevchenko taps and Grasso is the new UFC flyweight champion.

In the post-fight interview, Grasso said, "I feel like I'm dreaming! I've been dreaming about this for so long. I knew she does spinning stuff so I trained that move every single day, harder than any time in my life. Thank you to everyone who helped me!" She is the first female UFC champion from Mexico.

Main event: Shavkat Rakhmonov vs Geoff Neal (Welterweight division)

Round 1: Shavkat Rakhmonov almost gets a clinch but Geoff Neal changes position and both fighters are back in space. Rakhmonov lands a kick but Neal lands a strong left hand and then another. The American charges in but Rakhmonov lands a pair of counter rights. The Kazakh attempts a trip but is unsuccessful. Neal lands a head kick and Rakhmonov fires back and drops his mouthpiece.

Neal then eats a head kick from Rakhmonov and the referee stops the fight to allow the Kazakh to get back his mouthpiece. The fight resumes and Rakhmonov lands a big knee and then another knee. Neal lands a left hand. The first round ends.

Round 2: Geoff Neal lands a hard left-body kick on Shavkat Rakhmonov. The American lands another kick but it is deflected. Rakhmonov counters with a perfect knee strike and then attempts a takedown but fails. Neal throws weak counters. Rakhmonov charges in with elbow strikes and Neal's left eye starts to bleed. Rakhmonov dominates the second round.

Round 3: Rakhmonov begins the round by landing two strong right-head kicks. But Neal fights back with a combination of punches that stun the Kazakh. Rakhmonov, keen to defeat Neal, lands a strong jab, a right knee and a cross. But the American shows strong defence. Rakhmonov then manages to get a standing rear-naked choke and Neal eventually taps.

With this victory, Rakhmonov is now 17-0 in his professional MMA career. The Kazakh has now called for a title shot or a fight against Colby Covington.

