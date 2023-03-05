UFC 285: Jon Jones is the new heavyweight champion, defeats Ciryl Gane by submission in Round 1
Jon Jones is the new UFC Heavyweight champion. Photograph:(Twitter)
Story highlights
Jones stepped back into the octagon after three years and shocked the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) with a phenomenal performance.
UFC 285 headline event: Jon Jones (United States) is the new Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight champion as he defeated Ciryl Gane (France) by submission in just the first round of the fight. Jones stepped back into the octagon after three years and shocked the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) with a phenomenal performance.
"I'm so excited. I have been working for this for a long time," Jones said in the post-fight interview. Jones added