UEFA Women's Euro 2025: Two years on, England get their shot at Spain again in blockbuster final

It’s the rematch the sporting world has been waiting for — a repeat of the 2023 World Cup final that saw Spain being crowned champions. Two years on from that heartbreak in Accor Stadium, Sydney, the Lionesses now have a shot at redemption against the very side that denied them the global glory. Spain, riding high after knocking out Germany in an extra-time thriller, are chasing an unprecedented treble of major titles, while England aim to defend their European title and reclaim their place at the top of the women’s game. The stakes couldn’t be higher — and the storylines couldn’t be richer.

What’s changed since the 2023 World Cup?

That fateful World Cup final saw England’s dream crushed by a dazzling Spanish side. After Lucy Bronze lost possession in midfield, Spain captain Olga Carmona fired the winner past England goalkeeper Mary Earps — and the Lionesses never recovered. It denied them the chance to become England’s first senior world champions since 1966.

But the tables have turned — at least somewhat. England beat Spain at Wembley in February, becoming the last team to defeat them. Spain, however, won the most recent clash 2-1 in June. Overall, England have a strong record in this fixture, with just five losses in 19 competitive meetings. The England squad has undergone significant change since Sydney. Seven of the World Cup final starters featured in the semi-final win over Italy — but the team has been shaken up dramatically in recent weeks.

Within ten days of Sarina Wiegman announcing her Euro squad, she lost three key players: goalkeeper Mary Earps announced her retirement, midfielder Fran Kirby followed suit, and defender Millie Bright pulled out due to fitness concerns. A huge blow to England’s leadership core.

Spain, by contrast, retain much of the same spine. While Jorge Vilda is gone, his former assistant Montse Tome has taken over, keeping the same tactical structure in place. Aitana Bonmati, Ballon d’Or winner and Spain’s semi-final hero, has returned to form after a health scare before the tournament. Alexia Putellas remains a world-class option, and 2023 benchwarmer Esther Gonzalez has become one of the standout performers this time, chasing the Golden Boot.

How will England approach the final?

Manager Sarina Wiegman faces a tactical puzzle. Spain love to control the ball — they had nearly 67% possession against Germany in the semi-final — and know how to slow games down or speed them up at their own will. But despite their dominance on the ball, Spain found it tough against Germany, who threatened repeatedly on the break. That will give England belief — and perhaps a blueprint.