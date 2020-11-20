UEFA Champions League: Sergio Ramos ruled out of Real Madrid vs Inter Milan clash

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos has been ruled of their UEFA Champions League match against Inter Milan due to a hamstring injury. Real had won their first leg 3-2 against Inter Milan with Ramos being one of their goalscorers. The Los Blancos will take on Inter Milan in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League group stage on November 26.

Ramos suffered the hamstring blow during Spain’s 6-0 thrashing of Germany in their Nations League match on November 18 and was replaced by Manchester City’s Eric Garcia just before the half-time break.

Ramos' recovery will continue to be assessed: Real Madrid

“After the tests carried out on Sergio Ramos by the Real Madrid medical department, the player has been diagnosed with a strained hamstring in his right leg. His recovery will continue to be assessed,” Real Madrid said in a statement.

According to reports, Ramos will also miss their La Liga match this weekend against Villareal.

The worrisome part for Real Madrid is that they have lost seven of their last eight UCL matches which Ramos has missed.

Ramos’ defensive partner Raphael Varane will also undergo a late fitness test on Friday after damaging his shoulder during the international break. Nacho Fernandez is also set for an assessment after limping off in last month’s El Clasico against Barcelona.

Good news for Real Madrid is that Eder Militao has tested negative for COVID-19. Militao, Casemiro and Eden Hazard have all been given a green signal to resume training after testing positive before the international break.

Real Madrid will next play Alaves, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sevilla, Borussia Monchengladbach and Atletico in the upcoming three weeks.