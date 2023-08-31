UEFA Champions League Draw: PSG, Newcastle United in Group of Death, holders Man City to face RB Leipzig

Paris Saint-Germain will kick off their quest for a maiden Champions League trophy in a strong Group F featuring Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Newcastle United following the draw on Thursday.

PSG, AC Milan and Dortmund have crossed paths on multiple occasions in Europe's elite competition, but it is a tough welcome back to the Champions League for Newcastle, who will be playing in the tournament for the first time in 20 years.

Holders Manchester City will take on RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade and Young Boys in Group G. City captured their first European crown this year and Pep Guardiola's side should have few problems in making the last 16, having handed Leipzig a 7-0 thrashing in last year's tournament.

Record 14-times winners Real Madrid will play Serie A champions Napoli, Braga and Union Berlin in Group C.

German heavyweights Bayern Munich take on Manchester United, FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray in Group A.

United and Bayern have met 11 times in the Champions League, with perhaps their most memorable clash coming in the 1999 final, when the English side emerged victorious to complete the treble.

The clubs were also involved in the race to sign Harry Kane in this transfer window, with the England striker opting to join the Bundesliga champions.

Last season's runners-up Inter Milan meet Benfica, RB Salzburg and Real Sociedad in Group D, while Europa League winners Sevilla and Arsenal were drawn together in Group B along with PSV Eindhoven and RC Lens.

LaLiga champions Barcelona were handed a favourable draw, paired with Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk and Royal Antwerp in Group H.

Group E is made up of Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio and Celtic. Feyenoord and Celtic met in the 1970 final, which the Dutch side won 2-1 after extra time.

The Champions League group stage will begin on Sept. 19 and conclude on Dec. 13. The knockout stages begin in February, with the final taking place at London's Wembley Stadium in June.