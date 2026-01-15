/U-19 ODI WC, IND vs USA: Kundu, bowlers star as India beat USA by six wickets in opener

India began their U-19 World Cup campaign with an easy 6-wicket win over the USA at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Via a DLS method, the match was reduced to 37 overs each and India get a revised target of 96 runs, which they chased comfortably. Abhigyan Kundu led the chase with a fine unbeaten 42 from 41 balls, hitting five fours and one six. Captain Ayush Mhatre (19) and Vihaan Malhotra (18) also contributed and helped India to win the match. Kanishk Chouhan also chipped in with 10 runs. Star batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi had a quiet day and was dismissed for just 2 runs by Ritvik Appidi.

For the USA, Ritvik Appidi was the most sucessful bowler, taking two wickets for 24 runs in five overs. Rishabh Shimpi picked up one wicket for 29 runs, while captain Utkarsh Srivastava took one wicket and gave away 17 runs. Other bowlers failed to trouble the Indian batters.

Earlier, India won the toss and chose to bowl first. The decision worked perfectly for India as the USA team was bowled out for just 107 runs. Young fast bowler Henil Patel delivered an outstanding performance, taking five wickets and leading the bowling attack. He struck early by dismissing Amrinder Gill, and soon after, Deepesh Devendran removed Sahil Garg.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Patel continued his dominance by taking the wickets of Arjun Mahesh, USA captain Utkarsh Srivastava, Sabrish Prasad, and Rishabh Shimpi, completing his five-wicket haul.

The Gujarat-born pacer ended his spell with impressive figures of 5 for 16 in seven overs. Deepesh Devendran (1/19), RS Ambrish (1/14), Khilan Patel (1/27), and Vaibhav Suryavanshi also took one wicket each.

Trending Stories

For the USA, Nitish Sudini was the top scorer with 36 runs from 52 balls. Sahil Garg and Arjun Mahesh scored 16 each, while Adnit Jhamb contributed 18 and helped their team to reach a modest total. No other batter managed to reach double figures.