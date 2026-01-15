/Who is Henil Patel? Star Indian pacer who stunned USA in CWC U-19 opener with five-for

The ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 began on Thursday (Jan 15) with five-time champions India facing the USA in their first Group A match at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. After winning the toss, India U19 captain Ayush Mhatre chose to bowl first. The decision worked perfectly for India as the USA team was bowled out for just 107 runs. Young fast bowler Henil Patel delivered an outstanding performance, taking five wickets and leading the bowling attack. He struck early by dismissing Amrinder Gill and soon after, Deepesh Devendran removed Sahil Garg.

Patel continued his dominance by taking the wickets of Arjun Mahesh, USA captain Utkarsh Srivastava, Sabrish Prasad and Rishabh Shimpi, completing his five-wicket haul.

The Gujarat-born pacer ended his spell with impressive figures of 5 for 16 in seven overs. This bowling performance by him now stands as the third-best bowling figure by an Indian in Under-19 World Cup history.

Speaking during the break, Henil said he looked the pitch carefully and focused on bowling a good length to get movement. He added that he enjoys bowling on pitches that offer bounce and swing and credited the coaches for keeping the team relaxed and well-prepared.

“I had a look at the wicket, felt I would get good movement off 4-5m length, that’s what I concentrated on,” Henil said.

“I like pitches with movement and bounce. The preparations have been good, I was constantly talking to the coaches and their contribution has been excellent. All of them are experienced, they’ve played in WCs before, they share it with us and make sure we’re under no pressure, that allows us to go out there and execute,” he added.

Who is Henil Patel

Henil Patel was born on Feb 28, 2007, in Valsad, Gujarat. His father introduced him to cricket at a young age and after strong performances in local matches, he was selected for the Gujarat Under-19 team.