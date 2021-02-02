'Twice I cried...': VVS Laxman reveals emotional ride during India vs Australia Test series

The Indian cricket team scripted history by defeating Australia 2-1 in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy to complete back-to-back Test series win on Australian soil. While fans are still celebrating the historic win by the Indian team, former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman has revealed that the series win by Team India made him emotional as he shed tears while watching Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar bat.

India started the tour on a torrid note and lost the Adelaide Test. However, the visitors bounced back in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane to win the series 2-1 despite missing several of their key stars due to unavailability or injuries.

Laxman recalled the iconic Test series win as the batting legend said that he became "very emotional" while watching the last day of the Gabba Test.

"There is no doubt about it. In fact, I became very emotional. I was watching the last day and following it along with my family. When Rishabh and Washington were batting, I got very tense myself because when you’re not playing the game, you’re not in control," Laxman told Sports Today in an exclusive chat.

"I just wanted India to beat Australia and win the series, especially after what has happened in Adelaide and what had happened before the Gabba Test match where everyone was talking about Indians are scared of going to Brisbane where Australia hadn’t lost in a long time," he added.

Laxman further revealed that it was the second time he shed tears while watching cricket with the first instance being India's ICC World Cup 2011 triumph.

"Twice I cried, once in 2011 when India lifted the World Cup because I always wanted to be part of a World Cup-winning team and I played alongside this group of players who were so close to me and they went on to realise their dream of winning the World Cup," Laxman said.

"And I always wanted to beat Australia in Australia, I was not able to do that as a cricketer. I was so proud that this young Indian did that. Tears came down my eyes. Words cannot express what a wonderful, inspirational achievement not only for cricket but for the entire country," the former India batsman added.

India's next assignment will be a full-fledged home series against England where both the sides will play three Tests, five T20Is and three ODIs, starting from February 5.