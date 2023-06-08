Trent Boult commits to playing 2023 World Cup despite not renewing central contract, Milne pens his first

Ace Kiwi seamer Trent Boult is committed to remaining available for selection for the 2023 Men's 50-over World Cup in India later this year despite not signing the central contract with New Zealand Cricket. His fellow seamer Adam Milne signed his first contract in five years.

It comes as a boost for the New Zealand side heading forward, who reached the finals on the past two occasions - having lost both times, against Australia in 2015 and England in 2019.

Boult, last year in August, alongside veteran batter Martin Guptill and out-of-favour all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme, decided against signing the central contract to continue playing franchise cricket around the world and spend more time with family. Upon mutually agreeing to the same, a deal was cut contrary to this, with both parties open to see Boult remaining committed to playing for the country, at least in mega-events.

On the other hand, right-hand express pace Adam Milne has signed his first central contract in five years. Following his remarkable run in the international cricket the past season, where he picked 24 wickets in total between 11 T20Is and five ODIs, Milne even picked a five-for against Sri Lanka in a T20I game in Dunedin this April.

Effective with the new ball and even at the death, Milne is set to get an extended run considering two ICC World Cups in one year from now - the 2023 World Cup and the 2024 T20 World Cup.

“Adam’s worked exceptionally hard and has shown good resilience over the past few years to be in a position to earn this contract offer," New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said. “He’s always been a top-class bowler, and we were impressed by his consistent contributions in the recent home summer and tour of Pakistan.”

While Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, and Blair Tickner all got retained after joining as mid-year contracted players, Ajaz Patel - only the third bowler ever to pick ten wickets in an innings, was named on the list. Have a look at the list of players offered central contracts for 2023-24: Finn Allen, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young