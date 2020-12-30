Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham postponed as COVID-19 cases hit Premier League

The Premier League on Wednesday postponed the match between Tottenham Hotspur versus Fulham after the Cottagers recorded multiple positive COVID-19 tests on Tuesday.

Spurs versus Fulham was set to start at 18:00 GMT on Wednesday at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium but was postponed amid rising fears of COVID-19 outbreak in the English top-flight. It is the second Premier League fixture to be postponed this week after Manchester City’s match against Everton was deferred following “an increase in positive COVID-19 test results” at City.

Fulham recorded a number of positive cases for the coronavirus in the first round of testing across the Premier League. The clubs in Tier 4 are needed to test twice a week in a bid to halt the rising cases of the virus.

On Tuesday, the Premier League announced that it had record 18 positive cases last week – the most since the pandemic started. The likes of Arsenal and Sheffield United have all confirmed positive cases this week.

Even Fulham manager Scott Parker, in his press conference on Tuesday, said that he had tested negative for the virus on Sunday and hence, was allowed to return to the training ground at the start of this week.

Earlier on Wednesday, Spurs manager Jose Mourinho took a cheeky jibe at the Premier League for lack of clarity regarding the scheduling of matches with the Premier League Board delaying the final call just hours before the kick-off time.

Mourinho took to micro-blogging platform Instagram as he posted a video of his staff four hours before the scheduled kick-off time: “Match at 6 pm... We still don’t know if we play. Best league in the world,” he captioned the post.

Premier League statement on Tottenham Hostpur vs Fulham:

"The match between Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham, due to be played at 18:00 GMT this evening, has been postponed following a Premier League Board meeting this afternoon.

"Fulham lodged a request with the Premier League Board to rearrange the fixture following a significant rise in positive COVID-19 cases, as well as a number of players showing symptoms today.

"The Premier League Board has consulted its medical advisors and the decision to postpone the game has been taken as a precaution and with the health of players and staff as the priority. The group will now be retested immediately.

"With low numbers of positive tests across the overwhelming majority of clubs, the Premier League continues to have full confidence in its COVID-19 protocols and being able to continue to play our fixtures as scheduled.

"The League wishes those with COVID-19 a safe and speedy recovery and will rearrange the postponed fixture between Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham in due course."