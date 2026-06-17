/Toronto Maple Leafs announce Jim Hiller as new head coach. Who is he?

The Toronto Maple Leafs have officially named Jim Hiller as the 41st head coach in franchise history, marking a return to an organisation where he previously served as an assistant coach. Hiller brings significant NHL coaching experience to Toronto after most recently serving as head coach of the Los Angeles Kings. His appointment comes as the Maple Leafs look to build on recent success and pursue a deeper Stanley Cup Playoff run.

Why did Toronto Maple Leafs hire him?

General Manager John Chayka said Hiller emerged as the leading candidate because of his experience, leadership qualities, and ability to connect with players. “Jim is an experienced coach with a strong understanding of what it takes to win in today's NHL,” said General Manager John Chayka. “He has worked with successful teams throughout his career, connects well with players and brings a clear approach behind the bench. We believe he's the right person to lead our team and help us reach our goals.”

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Chayka also highlighted Hiller’s strong relationships with players and his straightforward coaching style as key reasons behind the hiring. Hiller expressed enthusiasm about returning to Toronto and leading one of the NHL’s most high-profile franchises.

“I am incredibly excited for the opportunity to return to Toronto and lead the Maple Leafs,” said Hiller. “This is a special organization with great players, passionate fans and high expectations. I am looking forward to getting to work with our players and staff and doing everything we can to help this team reach its full potential.”

This marks Hiller’s second stint with the Maple Leafs organization. He previously served as an assistant coach from 2015-16 through 2018-19, helping guide the team to three Stanley Cup Playoff appearances. During that period, he played a major role in overseeing Toronto’s power play and worked closely with emerging stars, including Auston Matthews.

Who is Jim Hiller?

Hiller, 57, is a veteran NHL coach who most recently led the Los Angeles Kings. He joined the Kings as an assistant coach in 2022 before being promoted to interim head coach following Todd McLellan’s dismissal in February 2024. According to ESPN, Hiller compiled a 93-58-24 regular-season record during his tenure with Los Angeles. He later earned the permanent head coaching position before parting ways with the club in March 2026.

Before joining the Kings, Hiller spent three seasons as an assistant coach with the New York Islanders from 2019 to 2022.