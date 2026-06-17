/Bernardo Silva joins Real Madrid on free transfer, signs two-year deal

Portugal and former Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has signed a two-year deal with La Liga giants Real Madrid, the club announced on Wednesday (Jun 17). Silva left City at the end of the season after nine years at the club, winning six Premier League titles.

"Real Madrid C.F. and Bernardo Silva have reached an agreement for him to become a Real Madrid player for the next two seasons, until June 30, 2028," the club said.

Having earned 109 international caps, Silva is currently on national duty at his third FIFA World Cup in North America. He will start for Portugal, which is set to play its tournament opener against DR Congo in Houston on day seven of the competition.

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Meanwhile, for City, Silva appeared in 451 matches across all competitions. Since joining the English club from Monaco in 2017, Silva has scored 76 goals for City and assisted 77 times, including 50 in the PL alone. While he assisted 14 times – his best during the 2018/19 season- he finished with just four in his last season with City.



At this club, he won 20 titles, including four successive Premier League crowns. Silva was part of City’s Champions League and Continental treble-winning team in 2023 and also in 2019, when City completed a domestic treble.

A New Era at Real Madrid

Unlike the Premier League heavyweight Man City, Madrid has failed to strike gold in the past few seasons. During the concluded 2025-26 season, Madrid finished eight points behind La Liga winners Barcelona and were knocked out in the UCL quarterfinals.



After failing to win any major trophies for two consecutive seasons, newly re-elected Madrid president Florentino Perez appointed Jose Mourinho as coach earlier in June.



On Monday, Madrid announced the signing of Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella from Chelsea for a reported fee of 55 million euros ($63.8 million).



Los Blancos are set to sign Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate at the end of his contract at Anfield and have also been linked with Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries.



German defender Antonio Rudiger, this week, signed a contract extension with Real until 2027.