Tokyo Paralympics: Vinod Kumar wins bronze in Discus Throw, breaks Asian record

India is having a great day at the Tokyo Paralympics. Team India have won their third medal in the ongoing Games. India's Vinod Kumar bagged a bronze medal in the Discus throw F52 event on Sunday.

Vinod also broke the Asian record with a throw of 19.91m. Polish thrower Piotr Kosewicz bagged the gold medal with a best attempt of 20.02m, followed by Croatia's Velimir Šandor, who won silver by registering the best effort of 19.98m.

Kumar, who comes from a family of Army men, suffered a serious accident in 2002 (during his training period with BSF) as he fell off a cliff in Leh. His legs were severely injured due to the accident and was bed-ridden for 10 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Vinod Kumar for his 'stupendous performance'. He wrote: "India is rejoicing thanks to Vinod Kumar’s stupendous performance! Congratulations to him for the Bronze Medal. His hard work and determination is yielding outstanding results. #Paralympics"

Earlier, another Asian record was broken by an Indian para-athlete. It was by Nishad Kumar, who also clinched a silver medal in the High Jump event.

Kumar also broke the Asian record after making a jump of 2.06m. American jumpers Roderick Townsend and Dallas Wise went on to win gold medal and bronze medal respectively. Nishad and Wise both finished on the same mark, but Nishad had crossed the 2.02 mark in his first attempt while Wise took two, as a result, Nishad won silver.

Bhavinaben Patel won India their first medal in the ongoing Games after clinching silver in women's table tennis.