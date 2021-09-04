Tokyo Paralympics: Singhraj Adhana says dream to see Indian national flag flying high fulfilled

Indian shooter Singhraj Adhana, who clinched a silver medal, said that his dream to see the national flag flying high at the Tokyo Paralympics has been fulfilled.

Adhana bagged the silver in the men's 50m pistol SH1 event on Saturday (September 4) at the Asaka Shooting Range and his fellow Indian shooter Manish Narwal won the gold medal, creating a Paralympic Games record as he amassed 218.2 points.

After the stunning performance by Narwal, India's National Anthem was played when both the shooters were being awarded the medals and the tri-colour was raised.

"I'm very happy. My dream to see the national flag flying high has been fulfilled. I was delighted when our national flag was raised and the national anthem was played," Singhraj said as quoted by ANI.

"I won bronze and silver and will always remember my journey in Tokyo Paralympics. I would like to thank my coaches and support staff," he added.

Previously, Adhana won a bronze medal in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 event at the ongoing Paralympics as he added another medal to his kitty.

With a score of 196.8, Sergey Malyshev of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) won the bronze medal.

India is placed 34th on the medal's tally 15 medals so far at the Tokyo Para Games so far.