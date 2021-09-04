Tokyo Paralympics: Shooter Manish Narwal clinches gold, Singhraj Adhana takes silver

Indian shooter Manish Narwal scripted history as he won a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games 2020 in Men's 50m Pistol SH1 on Saturday (September 4).

The 19-year-old Manish created the Paralympic record as he amassed 218.2 points to win the elusive medal.

Second medal for Singhraj Adhana as he won silver with a score of 216.7.

Adhana started better of the two Indians in the final as he was placed in the lead at the table after the first 10 shots while amassing 92.1 points.

Manish who finished seventh in the qualification, had a very jittery start to the final as he gathered 87.2 in the 1st competition stage.

Singhraj and Manish then stepped up when it mattered the most as both shooters held their nerves against the early charge of the Chinese pair in the elimination stage.

Manish then dramatically dropped to the 4th position after the 18th shot.

But in his 19th and 20th shot, the 19-year-old Indian aimed a sensational 10.8 and 10.5 to grab the first place from Singhraj.

With a fight against the compatriot for a first-place finish, Manish finished with an 8.4 and 9.1 meanwhile Singhraj aimed 8.5 and 9.4 in his last two shots.

Earlier in the qualification, Manish amassed 533-7x points while Singhraj scored 536-4x points after the end of six series.

The Indian duo reached the finals of the Tokyo Paralympics after a good show in the qualification event.

Singhraj finished at the fourth position while Manish occupied the seventh spot.

(inputs from agencies)