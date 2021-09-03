Tokyo Paralympics: Praveen Kumar bags silver in high-jump T64 final, takes India's medal-tally to 11

It has been raining medals for Team India in the Tokyo Paralympics. After the Indian contingent surpassed the double-digits in the medal-tally earlier this week, youngster Praveen Kumar has secured silver in the men's high-jump T64 final in Tokyo, Japan to make it 11 medals for the country in the showpiece event on Friday morning (September 3). With this, India now have their sixth silver in the ongoing edition.

With a jump of 2.07 meters, Praveen also achieved a new Asian record before ending second on the podium, after Great Britain's Jonathan Edwards. Soon after Praveen scripted history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted saying, "Proud of Praveen Kumar for winning the Silver medal at the #Paralympics. This medal is the result of his hard work and unparalleled dedication. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for his future endeavours. #Praise4Para"

How it all panned out

Praveen, who became the youngest Paralympic for India at 18, passed on his first attempt of 1.83 and directly cleared 1.88m in his initial jump. After sitting through the 1.93m mark, the youngster cleared 1.97m on his first attempt which was enough for him to add another medal for the nation at the showpiece event.

Later, it took a total of two attempts for Praveen to clear the 2.01m mark, alongside Great Britain's Jonathan Edwards Broom and Maciej Lepiato of Poland. The Indian then cleared 2.04m jump in his first attempt. He couldn't clear the 2.07m mark at one go, however, he achieved it on his second attempt and also created the new Asian record in the process. As his Polish opponent fell flat to clear the mark in his third attempt, it assured Praveen of a silver. Britain's Broom cleared the 2.10m mark in his second attempt and got the first spot whereas the 18-year-old Indian athlete settled for silver after failing to clear the mark in his three attempts. Given his inexperience, he has surely made a mark at the international level, leaving his countrymen mesmerised.

For the unversed, this also becomes India's fourth medal in high-jump. Praveen has, thus, joined the likes of Nishad Kumar (silver), Mariyappan Thangavelu (silver), and Sharad Kumar (bronze).