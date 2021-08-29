Tokyo Paralympics: India hails Bhavinaben Patel as she wins historic silver medal on National Sports Day

Table tennis player Bhavinaben Patel opened India's medal tally at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics 2020 as she won a silver medal in women's table tennis (Class 4) on Sunday (August 29) after losing 0-3 to world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the final clash.

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind congratulated Bhavina for her 'exceptional achievement' at the Tokyo Paralympic Games, he wrote, "Bhavina Patel inspires the Indian contingent and sportslovers winning silver at #Paralympics. Your extraordinary determination and skills have brought glory to India. My congratulations to you on this exceptional achievement."

ALSO READ | Tokyo Paralympics: Silver for India as Bhavinaben Patel goes down fighting in table tennis final

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Bhavina and taking to his official Twitter handle, he wrote, "The remarkable Bhavina Patel has scripted history! She brings home a historic Silver medal. Congratulations to her for it. Her life journey is motivating and will also draw more youngsters towards sports."

Deepa Malik, the President of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), also praised Bhavina for her sensational performance in the Games. She posted a video and wrote, "Congratulations #BhavinaPatel so amazing to win a medal at @Tokyo2020 on #NationalSportsDay. Perfect day to bring home the metal... A gift for entire nation."

IN PICS | India at Paralympics: From Murlikant Petkar to Deepa Malik — meet the past medallists

Bhavina Patel inspires the Indian contingent and sportslovers winning silver at #Paralympics. Your extraordinary determination and skills have brought glory to India. My congratulations to you on this exceptional achievement. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 29, 2021 ×

The remarkable Bhavina Patel has scripted history! She brings home a historic Silver medal. Congratulations to her for it. Her life journey is motivating and will also draw more youngsters towards sports. #Paralympics — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2021 ×

Heartiest Congratulations to Bhavina Patel for winning a silver medal in the Table Tennis Women's Singles Class 4 event at the #TokyoParalympics2020. The entire nation is proud of her remarkable accomplishment. My best wishes for her future endeavours. #Paralympics #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/Y4MkDPnE32 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 29, 2021 ×

The 34-year-old Patel's impressive run in her maiden Paralympic Games ended with a 7-11 5-11 6-11 loss to Zhou, a two-time gold medallist, in the women's singles summit clash which lasted 19 minutes.

Bhavina became only the second Indian female athlete to win a medal in the Paralympics after Deepa Malik, who bagged a silver in shot put F43 in 2016.

A #Silver medal #IND will remember ❤️



Bhavina Patel's incredible #Paralympics campaign ends with a podium finish as she loses out to #CHN's Zhou Ying 11-7, 11-5, 11-6 in her Class 4 #ParaTableTennis final! 🏆



Thank you for the moments 😃 pic.twitter.com/j8GcnHDtDL — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 29, 2021 ×

National Sports Day

India celebrates National Sports Day on 29 August to mark the birth anniversary of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, who won gold medals in the Olympics for India in the years 1928, 1932 and 1936.