India at Paralympics: From Murlikant Petkar to Deepa Malik — meet the past medallists
With the Tokyo Paralympic Games have begun, here's a look at all the past Indian medallists. India have won 12 medals, including four gold, and as many silver and bronze medals in the Summer Paralympics since its debut at the 1968 Games.
Murlikant Petkar won the country's first-ever medal at the Paralympics when he clinched the gold in the men's 50m freestyle swimming event, clocking a world record time of 37.33 seconds at 1972, Heidelberg Paralympics.
Originally a boxer in the Indian Army, Patekar switched to swimming and other sports after losing his arm in the 1965 Indo-Pak war.
He was India's first-ever individual gold medallist at the Paralympics and Olympics.
Joginder Singh Bedi: 1 Silver, 2 Bronze
1984, New York (US), Stoke Mandeville (UK) Paralympics
Paralympian Joginder Singh Bedi won three medals at the 1984 Games, and across three different sports - the Men’s L6 Shot Put, Javelin Throw and Discus Throw.
Bedi won the silver medal in the shot put event while bagging a bronze each in discus and javelin throw events. He holds the record of being the Indian with the most Paralympic medals.
Bhimrao Kesarkar: Silver
1984, New York (US), Stoke Mandeville (UK) Paralympics
Kesarkar clinched the silver medal in the men's javelin throw event at the 1984 Paralympics, co-hosted by Stoke Mandeville, UK, and New York, US.
He finished ahead of compatriot Joginder Singh Bedi, who claimed the bronze medal in the same event.
Devendra Jhajharia: 2 Gold
2004, Athens Paralympics
and
2016, Rio Paralympics
Devendra Jhajharia ended India's 20 years of wait for a Paralympic medal by clinching the gold in the men's javelin throw at the Athens Games. With his throw of 62.15m in Athens, Jhajharia set a new world mark, a record that he would rewrite 12 years later.
Hailing from a small village in Rajasthan's Churu district, Jhajharia was around eight years old when his left hand had to be amputated immediately after he accidentally touched a live electric cable entwined in a branch of tree he had climbed.
Jhajharia etched his name in history books when he sent the spear to a distance of 63.97 metres in the men's javelin throw event in Rio, becoming the first Indian to clinch two gold medals at the Paralympics.
He is also competing in the Tokyo Games with an aim of clinching his third gold medal.
Rajinder Singh Rahelu: Bronze
2004, Athens Paralympics
The second Indian medallist at the Athens Games, Rahelu, competed in the 56kg men's powerlifting event. He bagged the bronze with an effort of 157.5kg.
Born in Mehsampur village, Jalandhar district, Punjab, Rahelu is suffering from infantile paralysis. He contracted polio when he was eight months old.
Girisha Nagarajegowda: Silver
2012, London Paralympics
The lone Indian medallist in the London edition of the Games, Nagarajegowda grabbed the silver in the men's high jump with a jump of 1.74 metres.
With the feat, Nagarajegowda, who has an impairment in his left leg, became the first Indian to win a medal at that event.
Mariyappan Thangavelu: Gold
2016, Rio Paralympics
Thangavelu bagged the gold in the high jump event at the Rio Games by clearing 1.89m. He is one of only three gold medal-winning Paralympians in the country.
Hailing from Salem district in Tamil Nadu, his brilliant effort saw him obliterate the previous Asian record.
Thangavelu, who suffered a permanent disability at the age of five when a bus crushed his right leg below the knee, will be defending his gold at the Tokyo Games.
Deepa Malik: Silver
2016, Rio Paralympics
Malik became the first woman from India to win a Paralympic medal when she won the silver in the shot put event in Rio with a best throw of 4.61m.
A paraplegic, paralysed from waist down, Malik was consigned to the wheelchair after being operated for a spinal tumour.
She currently serves as the President of the Paralympic Committee of India.
Varun Singh Bhati: Bronze
2016, Rio Paralympics
Bhati clinched the bronze medal in high jump at the Rio Games, accompanying compatriot Mariyappan Thangavelu, who won the gold, on the podium.
Afflicted by poliomyelitis at a young age, Bhati had produced a personal best mark of 1.86 metres, capping off India's most successful Paralympics till date.