India at Paralympics: From Murlikant Petkar to Deepa Malik — meet the past medallists

With the Tokyo Paralympic Games have begun, here's a look at all the past Indian medallists. India have won 12 medals, including four gold, and as many silver and bronze medals in the Summer Paralympics since its debut at the 1968 Games.

Murlikant Petkar: Gold

1972, Heidelberg Paralympics

Murlikant Petkar won the country's first-ever medal at the Paralympics when he clinched the gold in the men's 50m freestyle swimming event, clocking a world record time of 37.33 seconds at 1972, Heidelberg Paralympics.

Originally a boxer in the Indian Army, Patekar switched to swimming and other sports after losing his arm in the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

He was India's first-ever individual gold medallist at the Paralympics and Olympics.

(Photograph:Twitter)