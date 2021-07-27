Tokyo Olympics hockey: Rupinder Pal Singh strikes twice as India defeat Spain 3-0 in Pool A clash

Indian hockey team defeated Spain 3-0 in the Pool A clash in men's hockey at Tokyo Olympics 2020 on July 27 (Tuesday). Team India started well as they scored two goals in the first quarter against Spain.

No goals were scored in second and third quarters and India managed to maintain their 2-0 lead. The team entered the half-time break with an advantage thanks to the strikes from Simranjeet Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh.

The Manpreet Singh-led side bounced back from a 1-7 thrashing at the hands of Australia on Sunday.

In the fourth quarter, Simranjeet Singh created a penalty corner for India and Rupinder made no mistake in converting it into another goal. This is the third goal for Rupinder at Tokyo Olympics.

The Spanish team, however, pressed high and tried to find the back of the net but the Indian team performed well under pressure and defended brilliantly.

A comfortable win for #TeamIndia against #Spain.

Final Score

India - 3

Spain -0



Before the match against Spain, India had defeated New Zealand but lost to Australia.