Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu qualifies for Commonwealth Games 2022 with a golden lift

Tokyo Olympic silver medallist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has bagged her berth to the upcoming Commonwealth Games by securing a gold medal in the 55kg category in the CWG qualification event.

The 27-year-old lifter from Manipur bagged the top spot in Singapore by lifting a total of 191kg that secured her a spot in Birmingham.

The Indian weightlifter, who secured a silver medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in 2021 in the women's 49kg category, has moved up a weight division and is participating in 55kg now.

"Happy to have qualified for the CWG 2022. My participation would not have been possible without the prompt response of @IndiaSports & @meaMADAD in facilitating the Vaccinated Travel Lane Pass for me and my team, without which we couldn't have travelled to Singapore for the event," Mirabai tweeted on Friday.

Having secured the quota, Mirabai is looking forward to winning gold in CWG as it gives her good preparation for the Asian Games which are expected to be tougher.

The weightlifter was overjoyed with the qualification and said, "Seven months of intense training and my never-ending love for the sport continues to pay off. I would like to extend my thanks to our Ministry of Youth and Affairs, Weightlifting Federation of India, SAI and all the other stakeholders who have helped me reach here. I am determined to work harder and do everything I can to grab the gold medal again for my country in the CWG."

The qualification event allows the top eight lifters in each category to qualify for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham out of which Chanu has assured a spot not only in the 49kg category but also in the 55kg category for India.