To say Virat Kohli didn't get support is not true: BCCI official on former India skipper's recent comments

Virat Kohli's recent comments in the post-match press conference after India's five-wicket loss against Pakistan sent social media abuzz. In the presser, Kohli recalled how former India captain MS Dhoni was the only one among those who played with him, to text him after he had left India's Test captaincy earlier this year.

Kohli, who scored his second successive fifty in the Asia Cup against Pakistan on Sunday, spoke about a range of topics during the presser. However, his comments about only Dhoni texting him post his resignation from Test captaincy set social media on fire.

Kohli said many former cricketers who have been criticising him on TV over the last few months, have his phone number but it was only Dhoni who sent him a text.

“I can tell you one thing... when I left Test captaincy, I got a message from only one person, with whom I have played previously - MS Dhoni,” Kohli said in the presser.

“Many people have my number. On TV, lots of people give suggestions, but whoever had my number, no one texted," he added.

Reacting to his comments, a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official has expressed his disappointment and said Kohli had the backing of the board and his teammates when he stepped down as Test captain. The official added that everyone at BCCI wished him on social media.

“Virat has had the backing of everyone. From his teammates to everyone at the BCCI. To say that he did not get the support, is not true. He was granted a break to rejuvenate, he got frequent rest. Even everyone at BCCI wished him on social media when he stepped down from Test captaincy. So, I don’t know what he is talking about,” a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by InsideSport.

Kohli has looked far calmer and focused in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 after making his comeback for the Indian team post his short hiatus from cricket. He looks close to rediscovering his form and has so far scored 154 runs in three games, including two fifties in the last two games.