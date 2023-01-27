THU vs HEA preview: Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Match prediction, playing XI, BBL eliminator 2023 Live

THU vs HEA preview: Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Match prediction The Sydney Thunder will host Brisbane Heat in the eliminator round of the Big Bash League 2022-23. Currently, Sydney Thunder stands in fourth position in the points table, followed by the Brisbane Heat at fifth. Syndey Thunder has won seven out of 14 games, while Brisbane Heat has won six. Sydney Thunder settled a close game against Melbourne Renegades in their previous match. Their close victory gave them a wake-up call ahead of the eliminator match. On the other hand, Brisbane Heat faced a defeat in their last game against Hobart Hurricanes. They failed to chase a target of 120 runs.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming eliminator match between Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat.

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat date & time

The Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat eliminator round will start at 1:45 PM IST on January 27, 2023. The venue of the match is Sydney Showground Stadium, which is known to have a balanced pitch.

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat Playing XI

Brisbane Heat

Josh Brown, Usman Khawaja (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Michael Neser, James Bazley, Spencer Johnson, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann

Sydney Thunder

Matthew Gilkes (wk), David Warner, Blake Nikitaras, Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Joel Davies, Chris Green (c), Gurinder Sandhu, Usman Qadir

Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat prediction

Both times THU and HEA have locked horns, the Sydney Thunder has taken away the winning title. They won their first game by 10 wickets and the second one by 11 wickets. Since they are playing at home, the advantage will be with them.