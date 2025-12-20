/Three time Grand Slam winner Stanislas Wawrinka to retire in 2026

Stan Wawrinka says the 2026 season will be his last as the three-time Grand Slam singles champion aims to finish his career "on the best note possible".

"Every book needs an ending. It's time to write the final chapter of my career as a professional tennis player. 2026 will be my last year on tour," Wawrinka posted Friday on social media.

Wawrinka, who turns 41 in March, won the Australian Open in 2014, the French Open a year later and the US Open in 2016, at a time when Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic were dominating men's tennis.

He has 16 career ATP titles although the last came in Geneva in 2017.

Wawrinka reached a high of third in the world in 2014, but he has struggled with injuries in past years and is now ranked 157th.

His 582 tour-level wins are fourth most among active players, just behind Gael Monfils, who also plans to retire at the end of next year.

Wawrinka won Olympic gold in doubles alongside Federer at Beijing in 2008 and helped deliver a first Davis Cup triumph for Switzerland in 2014.

He is due to begin his final season in Perth at the United Cup, which starts on January 2.

