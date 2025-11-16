/Alcaraz vs Sinner, ATP Finals 2025 Final: Live streaming, When and where to watch in India

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are set for another heavyweight showdown as they meet in the ATP Finals title match on Sunday (Nov 16) in Turin. It’s the last match of the season and the perfect stage for the top two players in the world to settle a year-long rivalry. Alcaraz comes in unbeaten this week and has already secured the year-end No. 1 spot. Sinner, the defending champion, has looked just as sharp and is riding a 30-match winning streak on indoor hard courts.

The pair have faced each other five times this season alone, including finals at the French Open, Wimbledon, the Cincinnati Masters, and the U.S. Open. Alcaraz leads their overall head-to-head record 10–5, but indoor conditions slightly favour Sinner, who has been almost untouchable on this surface. Before the title clash gets underway, let's glance at the live streaming details.

When will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner ATP Finals match take place?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner match will take place on Sunday, 16 November 2025.

Where will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner ATP Finals match take place?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner match will be held at the Pala Alpitour inside the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy.

What time will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner ATP Finals match start?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner match will start at 10:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner ATP Finals match on live TV?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner match will be broadcast live in India on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner ATP Finals match be watched on live streaming?