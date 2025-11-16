/5 lowest targets defended at Eden Gardens in Test cricket

As India chase a modest target of 124 in the fourth innings, here’s a look at the five lowest totals ever defended at Eden Gardens.
India pulled off a nerve-wracking defence of 192, winning by 28 runs. Chandrashekhar and Prasanna squeezed England with relentless spin, turning a low total into a famous finish at Eden.
South Africa edged out India by 30 runs in a dramatic Test at Eden Gardens. The visitors opened with 159, and India replied with 189 to take a slim lead. South Africa then posted 153 in their second innings, setting India a target of 124. The chase never settled, and the hosts folded for 93.
Pakistan defended 238 by 46 runs in a high-pressure contest. Sachin’s brilliant 136 kept India alive, but the chase fell apart late as a packed Eden watched the drama unfold.
India protected 233 with an 85-run win over the mighty West Indies. Bishan Singh Bedi and Madan Lal took charge with the ball, sealing a memorable victory in Kolkata.
Australia held on to defend 231 in a tight Test, beating India by 94 runs. Richie Benaud’s all-round impact shaped the game and kept India from chasing down a modest target.