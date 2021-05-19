'Thought it was a bit of a shame': Michael Hussey on testing positive for COVID-19

Chennai Super Kings batting coach and former Australian star Michael Hussey has revealed some details of his battle with the dreaded COVID-19. Former Aussie was the third member in the Chennai Super Kings contingent to have tested positive for the infectious virus after bus driver and bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji.

"I wasn’t thinking about (getting home) too much to start with. I was focusing on just trying to get better again, really. My initial test came up as a weak positive, and we were sort of hoping the next would be negative and it’d be alright, but unfortunately I got retested the next day and that came back positive,” Hussey told Fox Sports.

“To be honest, I had already started feeling some of the symptoms and so I was thinking, ‘I’m pretty sure I’ve got it’. Plus, I was sitting next to the bowling coach on the bus a few times, so I thought, ‘If he’s got it then there’s a pretty good chance, I’ve got it as well’.”

Hussey also said that he was certain that he must have contracted the virus sometime after they left the bio-bubble in Mumbai and travelled to Delhi for their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 28.

"There was a risk there. It (also) could have been at the ground; there was ground staff while we were there training and on game day. There was certainly more risk once we left that Mumbai bubble," added Hussey.

He also revealed his reaction when he first got to know that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

"I was a bit like, 'Oh gosh, why me', but I didn't really think too much at all. I thought it was a bit of a shame. But I certainly wasn’t worried about my breathing or things like that. It was just a bit annoying, really."

Hussey had to stay back in India even after the IPL got suspended as he had tested positive for the virus. He was the only Australian member from IPL 2021 to have stayed back while others moved to the Maldives, where they had to spend a week before returning to Australia on May 13. Hussey, along with Balaji, was airlifted from Delhi to Chennai. Mike Hussey has now tested negative and is all set to fly back home via Doha after the travel ban will end.

"That's what we ended up going with in the end. We were a bit nervous obviously with flights being cancelled left, right and centre. But thankfully it all went quite smoothly and it’s good to be back," explained Hussey.

"Even once we arrived in Sydney, the police and the staff at the airport were all really friendly and made you feel as comfortable as they could because it’s obviously not the nicest experience."