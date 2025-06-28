/This Indian batter tops the list of World’s richest cricketers, his net worth is...

Cricket is more than just a sport; it is a huge money-making business. Top players earn big not only from matches but also from endorsements and league deals. Leading the list of the richest cricketers in the world is India’s Sachin Tendulkar, with an estimated net worth of $170 million. Even after retiring, he remains a favourite among brands because of his lasting popularity and influence. Known as the ‘God of Cricket,’ Tendulkar still earns well through various business and promotional ventures.

Next on the list is former Indian captain MS Dhoni, with a net worth of $125 million. He is the only captain to have won all three major ICC limited-overs trophies, making him one of the most respected names in cricket.

Virat Kohli, the current Indian star, is third on the list with $92 million. Known for his outstanding batting and significant brand value, he is the richest active player and one of the most endorsed athletes in the world.

On the other hand, Australian greats Ricky Ponting and Shane Warne come in at fourth and sixth place, respectively, while West Indies former star batters Brian Lara and Chris Gayle are in fifth and eighth places.

Former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis ranks seventh with a net worth of $48 million, which makes him the richest cricketer from South Africa.

India’s aggressive former opener, Virender Sehwag, is in ninth place with $40 million. He shares the spot with former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson, who also has a net worth of $40 million, completing the top ten list.

Top 10 richest cricketers in the world by net worth: