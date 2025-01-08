France’s Didier Deschamps has reflected on life after his coaching tenure having announced his desire to leave the national team job after the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Speaking on Wednesday (Jan 8), Deschamps stated that there is life after the 2026 World Cup which will end his 14-year association with the side. Deschamps became France’s coach in 2012 taking over from Laurent Blanc and goes down as one of the most successful managers in international football.

Deschamps opens up his future

"In 2026 it will be over. In my head it's very clear. I've done my time, with the same desire and passion to maintain France at the highest level but 2026 is (a) very good (time to stop)," Deschamps told TF1.

"One has to be able to say stop, there's a life after this. The most important is for France to stay at the top as they have been for many years."

On Tuesday evening Deschamps announced that he will no longer stay as the head coach ending stellar role. During the tenure, he won the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and was runners-up in Euro 2016 and 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Deschamps said in his speech: “I spent my time is with the national team, but I still have time left with good deadlines.”

According to reports, Zinedine Zidane is the leading candidate to become the new head coach of the side. He too like Deschamps comes with a healthy CV having won the Champions League on three occasions while winning the Club World Cup and La Liga on multiple occasions during his spell in charge of Real Madrid.

On the other hand, Deschamps could become the first coach to win two FIFA World Cups if he helps France win the title in 2026. Alongside the 2018 World Cup, he also led France to win in the 2022 Nations League.