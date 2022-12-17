'The turtle has spoken,' FIFA World Cup 2022 grand finale predictions by turtles, cats, dogs and fish

FIFA World Cup 2022 is coming to an end on Sunday, 18th December 2022, with Argentina and France all set to lock horns in the grand finale. Fans are expectedly excited about the match, with many choosing Argentina as the favourites. Interestingly, social media is also inundated with FIFA World Cup final predictions by dogs, cats and fish. Several videos have been making rounds on the internet showing animals making FIFA World Cup predictions in their own way. In one compiled video shared on Twitter, dogs, cats, eagles and turtles can be seen making choices for the anticipated winners of the World’s largest football tournament.

Desde perros y gatos hasta águilas han dado sus predicciones para la Gran Final

Argentina to lift the World Cup trophy as per predictions

As shown in the above video, most of the animals are placing their bets on Argentina to win the world cup for the third time in FIFA history. In another video shared on YouTube, a turtle can be seen choosing Argentina as its favourite.

Argentina won the world championship twice, in 1978 and 1986. Apart from that, it finished second in the tournament in 1930, 1990, and 2014.

History of FIFA matches prediction by animals

Predictions of FIFA matches by animals became popular during the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. The animal making predictions was none other than Paul the Octopus. Accurate predictions in the 2010 World Cup catapulted him to international prominence as an animal oracle. During divinations, Paul's keepers would present him with two food-filled boxes decorated with the flags of the competing teams. Paul's prediction for which team would win the match was based on which box he ate first. He also correctly predicted Spain to win the 2010 FIFA World Cup final. Paul finished with an overall record of 12 correct predictions out of 14: an 85.7% success rate. Paul died soon after the 2010 world cup was over, and since then, various animals have tried to replace Paul the Octopus as the FIFA oracle but have failed!